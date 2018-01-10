Transcript for Investigation underway of car explosion caught on camera

We'll move onto the mysterious car explosion in Pennsylvania. Three people killed in the blast. It's being called a criminal incident, and police believe the perpetrator is among the dead. ABC's gio Benitez is in Allentown for the story. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Good morning, good morning to you. This is where that explosion happened. Right down the street here, in fact, I still see debris there. A neighborhood just like any other, and this morning there is a growing mystery right here in Allentown. This morning, Pennsylvania police investigating a mysterious car explosion that left three dead, and police believe may have been intentional. We just had an explosion, south of chew street. It's a car, we're getting multiple calls. Reporter: The blast Saturday night causing panic in the community, shaking the neighborhood, shattering windows. Debris scattered everywhere. Residents warned to shelter in place. I just heard the explosion. A big explosion, like, it scared me. It startled me. When I looked out the window, I seen fire and everything behind the trees. We know there has been a criminal incident. We have a high degree of confidence that the perpetrator was probably killed in the incident. Reporter: The FBI now joining the ATF, state and local police on the scene ruling nothing out. Police ensuring residents this appears to be an isolated incident, but releasing little information. And police say there is no additional threat to this community, but they really want to know why this happened, how this happened. If you have any information at all, even the tiniest clue can help. Give them a call right now. George? Thank you, gio. Robin?

