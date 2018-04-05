Investigators were tracking Michael Cohen's calls

More
Federal investigators tracked Trump's personal attorney's phone calls in the days leading up to the raid of his home, office and hotel room, sources told ABC News.
2:10 | 05/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Investigators were tracking Michael Cohen's calls

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54931153,"title":"Investigators were tracking Michael Cohen's calls","duration":"2:10","description":"Federal investigators tracked Trump's personal attorney's phone calls in the days leading up to the raid of his home, office and hotel room, sources told ABC News.","url":"/GMA/News/video/investigators-tracking-michael-cohens-calls-54931153","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.