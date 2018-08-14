Judge releases New Mexico suspects arrested on child abuse charges

A New Mexico judge ordered the release of two men and three women arrested last week at a makeshift compound where authorities rescued 11 emaciated children living in filthy conditions.
1:20 | 08/14/18

Thank you David. New developments into the new Mexico compound where children were found starving and allegedly being trained to carry out school shootings. The suspects now released on bond. Gio Benitez has the latest. Good morning. A New Mexico judge ordered the release of the five suspects arrested on child abuse charges. Now the suspects two men and three women were arrested last week at a compound in New Mexico where authorities rescued 11 children living in filthy conditions with very little food and no clean water. The judge granted the suspects $20,000 bond each and ordered them to wear ankle monitors until trial. Siraj wahhaj is likely to remain in jail pending a warrant. Authorities found a body of a young boy buried in the desert near the compound. The decision to release the suspects that came against the wishes of the sheriff's department and FBI. That's right, Michael. They all argued that the five adults should not be released. The judge said they failed to articulate a specific threat. Michael. Thank you gio. Very surprising.

