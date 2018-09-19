Kavanaugh accuser won't testify before FBI probe

A lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, said she will not testify in Congress before the FBI investigates the matter.
4:15 | 09/19/18

