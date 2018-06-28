Transcript for Kennedy leaves legacy of key votes in landmark cases

First that major breaking news from the supreme court. Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring after 30 years. He hand delivered his resignation letter to president trump. President trump last night addressing a rally in Fargo, North Dakota, thanking justice Kennedy for his service saying he honored Kennedy trusts him to choose his replacement and congress is gearing found for what is sure to be a heated confirmation battle. It could affect every American and perhaps shape a generation. Team coverage from the supreme court to the white house. Terry Moran starts us off. Good morning, Terry. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Here at the supreme court, this noble building so often seen as a rock of stability in a tumultuous world is really shaken to its core today. We're told even some of justice Kennedy's closest colleagues when they came to work here yesterday did not know what he was going to do. He's been that swing vote on so many big issues for so long that when he leaves and when he is replaced by a nominee chosen by president Donald Trump it guarantees that this court and this country is going to change profoundly. The man in the middle, the crucial swing vote, the decider. That has been justice Anthony Kennedy's role on the supreme court and now it's over. In a short letter he hand delivered to the white house himself and addressed to my dear Mr. President, in it justice Kennedy expressed his profound gratitude for what he called the privilege to seek in each case best to know -- He is a man that I've known for a long time and a man that I've respected for a long time. He's been a great justice of the supreme court. Reporter: Kennedy leaves a mark on the court and American life like few other justices in history since nominated by Ronald Reagan casting crucial votes in landmark case after case and co-authored the key opinion upholding roe versus wade and a remarkable series of cases he championed the civil rights of gay and lesbian Americans writing this about same-sex couples. They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The constitution grants them that right. And on the conservative side justice Kennedy wrote the court's opinion in citizens united allowing unlimited corporate spending in elections and voted to uphold president trump's travel ban and now the president will choose Kennedy's successor. The stakes could not be higher. It's always been considered a tremendously important thing, some people think outside of obviously war and peace it's the most important. Reporter: High on the short list judge Thomas Hardiman of Pittsburgh said to be runner-up last year when trump picked Neil Gorsuch. A strong gun rights supporter. Judge Brett Kavanaugh also 52 and a former clerk to justice Kennedy and worked for the George W. Bush white house and judge Amy coney Barrett, former clerk to justice Scalia criticized roe versus wade and mother of seven including a special needs child and two adopted from Haiti. President trump, his white house staff and outside legal activists have been preparing for this moment since well before the inauguration. He knows these nominees. He's talked to a couple of them and he and the Republicans in the senate want to get this done fast so I'd expect a nominee very soon. Robin. Terry, as you know, so many question, one concerning the timing. Do we know any reason why that justice Kennedy decided now is the time for him to retire. Reporter: You know, robin, he had been sending signals for a couple of years. He is 81 years old. We hear his family was okay with him staying on if he wanted to but he didn't and there's this, I think. Justice Kennedy demonstrated over the course of his career, a man with a profound confidence and faith in the American people and American democracy. He thinks that whatever the choice will be and whatever this court does in the long run it'll come out okay. That is the hope. Hope of many. All right. Thanks so much, George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.