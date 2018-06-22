Transcript for First lady's trip to visit immigrant children overshadowed by tone-deaf jacket choice

We turn to the new images. Some of the first of the parents and children reuniting but there's still so many at more than a dozen shelters around the country including babies and young children who don't know their parents' numbers and this mother together with her son and a trump administration official says hundreds of families have been reunited since may. The announcement coming on the heels of first lady Melania's surprise visit to a surprise shelter for immigrant children in Texas. Right to Jonathan Karl tracking the latest. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning. The white house says it was 100% the first lady's idea to make a surprise visit to the border to see firsthand the children who have been separated from their families. But two days after the president said he was ending the family separation there is more confusion than answers about what will happen to the children. During her visit to the Mexican border, the first lady said she was look for answers. I'd also like to ask you how I can help to renewt them with their families as soon as possible. Reporter: But for most of the children taken away from their parents because of president trump's zero tolerance policy, it is unclear this morning how or when they'll be reunited with their families. Going forward, at least for the next 20 days families caught crossing the board illegally are to be detained together while the adults await court hearings. Where will they be held? The Pentagon says it is lookinging into options for housing some 20,000 unaccompanied children in military facilities near the border. But not for the families. The first lady and first daughter Ivanka Trump had urged the president to end his policy of separating children from their parents. In her two hours on the ground in Texas the first lady asked about the mental health of the children. So, when the children come here what kind of stage, you know, physical and mental stage they come here? Usually when they get here they're distraught and see the environment they start relaxing. Reporter: It was triggered by the president's own sear ear but in a meting with his cabinet he falsely put the plane on the Democrats. The Democrats are causing tremendous damage and destruction and LIV by not doing something about this and they know that. Reporter: While the first lady sent a message of compassion on her trip to Texas she had a curious fashion statement, wearing a jacket and when she returned it said I really don't care, do U? The president said the message written was aimed at the fake news media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are and she truly no longer cares. We reached 0 out to the first lady's spokesperson to ask if in fact the president was correct and that's what she meant. To answer from the first lady's spokesperson. But there is absolutely nothing to say what the president said about that is actually the case. Yeah, a lot of people focused on those but we'll remain focused on the children and families. Congress still struggling to act on immigration? Where does that stand? Going nowhere fast. The house of representatives voted down a hard-line immigration bill. They were supposed to vote an a more moderate bill and will try it again Texas -- next week. There is no sign of any bipartisan agreement on any aspect of this immigration issue. See you on "World news tonight." Robin. As you said, there are still

