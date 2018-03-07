Latest on rescue efforts underway in Thailand

ABC News' James Longman reports the latest details on efforts to extract 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand.
1:24 | 07/03/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Latest on rescue efforts underway in Thailand

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

