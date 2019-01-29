Man rescued from Lake Michigan while trying to rescue dog

More
Police officers formed a human chain to rescue the 33-year-old man and his dog, who are both unharmed, according to police.
1:47 | 01/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man rescued from Lake Michigan while trying to rescue dog

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60695824,"title":"Man rescued from Lake Michigan while trying to rescue dog","duration":"1:47","description":"Police officers formed a human chain to rescue the 33-year-old man and his dog, who are both unharmed, according to police.","url":"/GMA/News/video/man-rescued-lake-michigan-rescue-dog-60695824","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.