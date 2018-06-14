Transcript for Manhunt underway after Seattle highway shooting spree

I hope everybody takes care. That is so destructive. To the search for a gunman near Seattle opening fire on a highway near sea-tac airport. Bullets hitting at least four cars. The incident even temporarily shutting down one of the airport's runways. ABC's will Carr has the latest. Good morning, will. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Imagine driving down the highway when a burst of bullets comes from across the road, amazingly, nobody was hurt but the suspect is still on the run. Overnight a massive manhunt for a gunman targeting random drivers in Seattle. Heavily armed S.W.A.T. Teams and canine units swarming the scene near Seattle's busy airport before rush hour after reports of at least four cars hit by bullets. There's the bullet hole. Reporter: This man about to get off the highway when he heard a gunshot. It exits into the seats. Reporter: This woman terrified when a bullet blasted through her passenger side door. I heard a boom and glass all over my face and I looked and I saw that it went through the passenger side and I realized that it was a bullet. Reporter: Relief this morning there were no fatalities. We're all still standing. I feel like I was more lucky from where it entered and exit. Some had higher up shots. Reporter: At this point the shootings appear random and with the gunman still out there authorities are asking for everybody in this area to remain cautious, Michael. Thank you so much, will.

