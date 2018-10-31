Why it Matters: Tyler Perry says divisiveness is the main issue for him this election

More
American actor, playwright, filmmaker and comedian, Tyler Perry, is one of many voices who told us why it matters.
1:27 | 10/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Why it Matters: Tyler Perry says divisiveness is the main issue for him this election

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58887431,"title":"Why it Matters: Tyler Perry says divisiveness is the main issue for him this election","duration":"1:27","description":"American actor, playwright, filmmaker and comedian, Tyler Perry, is one of many voices who told us why it matters.","url":"/GMA/News/video/matters-tyler-perry-divisiveness-main-issue-election-58887431","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.