Transcript for Meet the former CIA spy turned congressional candidate trying to flip her district

My insurance day. Look at what she did it she's right. My name is Abigail stand burger. And I'm running in Virginia's seventh congressional district. I've always an interest in politics has always been interest is being policy. But I never thought that I would nonprofit group. Here at he'll stand her thank you so much for stepping forward for the people of Virginia seven I think that our campaign is a strong one because I have a background here in the district. I'll be on the ballot in November. I have a background the national security of a background in law enforcement. As a person who loved languages are traveling. The CIA would be great pass from me you pass actual. Strangers exchanged. People worried because people watch Hollywood movies people don't know how our training is people don't know what it is eager actually. And. People are asking a lot of questions is Michael Landis went to movies can usually my response about it since it is a little bit like tally with my paperwork. Seeing politics as we were living in 2016 through the eyes of children with knives and what I want for this country long term. The US. Or can ultimately it was that day of the house health care vote last year that I decided. That I really did LeBron. Not just about looking to see it's about what that means and so. For Virginia that means Medicaid expansion that means a lot of other significant. In packed full legislation and species getting debated this previously. He never thinks. And. Typically don't vote for Democrat. Had a gentleman. A man and woman both saying you. The Democrats and installed or Republicans and that's fine. You can still letter you don't have to become a Democrat known Virginia we're not registered. I am a Democrat because I believe that the Democratic Party from being that bottom rung on the last people who need that extra boost. So that they can go out and pursue leaner injuring. Beers release of this very sensitive documents from your time applying as a federal law enforcement officers CIA officer. It was priced my attention that it's a super pac congressional leadership on some Paul Ryan's pack was. Sending around my national security questionnaire Q at least one new salad. 28. Republican opposition research effort. The national security questionnaire also informally known as he S of 86 is. A long form that anyone who seeks a security clearance has to fell out. And it asks you every place you've ever lived every room mate you've ever had every four nationally known for medical history. Everything. They record doesn't want to know that she taught an Islamic school nicknamed. Terror hot as a former CIA officer who worked terrorism case since I find it particularly disgraceful that they would try and make that some sort of leap or claim. When nine acts was a long term substitute teacher. For educates. Do. Associating Abigail and terrorism is laughable. And the deal worked on the front lines she it is a sad attempts to try and get people animated or excited or concerns you. Okay. There's nothing on there that I have to higher than his anyway concerning. Yeah yeah. I don't intend to lose this race I don't know what I was next on behalf of my own dear young granddaughters. We deserve to go out. The best America I have often have parents who bring their products to meet me. The teachable moment what you can do anything happening to me to get any addict yeah. I think the example. For kids across districts that's probably one of the best things I think athletes and of course this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.