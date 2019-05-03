Transcript for Mega Millions winner claims $1.5 billion

Now to other great news. That mega millions mystery, the winner that have record $1.5 billion ticket has finally come forward just a month before the deadline but they are choosing to stay anonymous. T.J. Holmes is there in simpsonville, South Carolina, with the winning ticket and where it was sold. Good morning. Reporter: I got $877,84,124. That is the after taxes amount that somebody is waiting to show up in his or her account. I say his or her because, yes, the ticket was sold here. More importantly this, store is in South Carolina, a state that law allows a lottery winner to come forward and say give me my money and my anonymity. This sleepy little south Carolina town is buzzing this morning. There's a new millionaire among them as the winner of the largest single mega millions jakin pot came forward to claim his or her nearly $900 million prize. Everyone has just been so abuzz about the fact of who could it be possibly be? Purchased at this kc mart by a South Carolina resident back in October and the clock was ticking. Had the winner not come forward by the April 19th deadline, he or she would for fit the entire $1.5 billion pretax amount which would have been redistrict distributed to the 44 states that take part in mega millions and South Carolina would have lost out on $61 million in income tax revenue and C.J. Patel wouldn't have gotten his $50,000 cut. It was all kind of a surprise. But finally, you know, they came forward and claimed the ticket and I'm going to get my share. Reporter: So who is the mystery millionaire? Turns out he or she prefers not to be rich and famous and has chosen to remain anonymous. Here in simpsonville everybody even the mayor has a theory. He or she or they were waiting to get their lawyers lines up, their financial planners lined up and anonymously claim their money. So everybody has a guess who knows who it really is and everybody has speculated but I'm guessing the person who has moving vans outside their house -- That would be a big clue. Thanks for being there on the ground for us. We appreciate that very much.

