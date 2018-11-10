Transcript for Melania Trump says she's one of the most bullied people in the world

Now to ABC's exclusive interview with the first lady, Melania trump. She had speaking out about her husband's administration and whether there are people he can't trust and opening up about bullying and sat down with Tom llamas on her first solo trip to Africa and Tom joins us this morning. Good morning. Melania trump thinks she is one of the most bullied people in the world. That's exactly what shy told us. It motivated her to take on cyberbullying. One of the new revelations she shared with us. Just two days ago U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley became the latest high level staffer to announce she's leaving the trump administration. I think that it's just very important for government officials to understand when it's time to step aside. Reporter: The president's tenure in the white house marked by a constant revolving door and the west wing plagued by chronic leaks. A high level administration penning an op-ed in "The new York Times" describing chaos and calling themselves a member of the, quote, resistance, the president fuming. They don't like Donald Trump and I don't like them because they're very dishonest people. Reporter: During our interview we asked Melania trump about her husband's team. He's been in office almost two years. Has he had people you didn't trust working for him? Yes. Did you let him know? I let him know. And what did he do? Some people they don't work there anymore and it's very difficult sometimes because I'm so busy with my office, I don't get involved with the west wick. Do you think there's still people there that he can't trust? Yes. Still working now. Yes. Your husband most likely will run for re-election. Are you looking forward to possibly six more years in the white house? I believe that my husband is doing an incredible job for this nation and I want American people to have success so whatever he will decide I will support him. But are you looking forward to it? I'm enjoying it. I really love to live in the Washington and in the white house and, yes, I'm enjoying it. Reporter: And the first lady planning to carry on with her be best initiative. One of the pillars combating cyberbullying and an interesting choice considering her husband's behavior on Twitter. For the first time Melania trump revealing why exactly she focused on cyberbullying. What happened to you personally that you thought you wanted to tackle this issue. I could say I'm the most bullied person on the world. You think you're the most bullied person in the world. One of them. If you really see what people are saying about me, that's why I, you know, my be best initiative is focusing on social media and online behavior. We need to educate the children of social, emotional behavior so when they grow up and they know how to deal with those issues. Reporter: In our upcoming special the first lady tellses us how she's chronically harassed online even when trying to do charitable acts. Balancing being first lady amid some very personal headlines involving her husband's alleged affairs. That's coming up tomorrow. She didn't grow up in politics. Only started with the campaign a couple of years ago, the president's first run so this is all pretty new to her. You have to understand her life quickly changed. She was considered a celebrity and lived that celebrity life. As soon as her husband enters politics she adopts a lot of hit positions and that's where a lot of this blowback starts but she tells us she wakes up and she's bombarded online and doesn't even check Twitter anymore she tells us. We can see the whole "Being Melania: The first lady" airing the 10:00 eastern on ABC. We'll have more on the

