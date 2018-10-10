Melania Trump weighs in on the #MeToo movement

More
The first lady tells ABC News' Tom Llamas she stands with women but "you need to have evidence" to accuse someone of sexual assault.
3:24 | 10/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Melania Trump weighs in on the #MeToo movement

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58402076,"title":"Melania Trump weighs in on the #MeToo movement","duration":"3:24","description":"The first lady tells ABC News' Tom Llamas she stands with women but \"you need to have evidence\" to accuse someone of sexual assault.","url":"/GMA/News/video/melania-trump-weighs-metoo-movement-58402076","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.