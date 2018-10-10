-
Now Playing: Exclusive Interview: Melania Trump to speak out to ABC News
-
Now Playing: 'Being Melania: The First Lady' airs Friday Night at 10/9c on ABC
-
Now Playing: Inside Taylor Swift's record-breaking night at the AMAs
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump weighs in on the #MeToo movement
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Michael could bring deadly storm surge
-
Now Playing: Trump faces surprise resignation of UN ambassador
-
Now Playing: Florida's capital city threatened by Hurricane Michael
-
Now Playing: FEMA chief speaks out as Florida preps for 'life-threatening' storm
-
Now Playing: Residents evacuate as Hurricane Michael strengthens
-
Now Playing: 'Monstrous' Hurricane Michael strengthens as it nears Florida
-
Now Playing: Tracking Hurricane Michael as it approaches Florida
-
Now Playing: Style for Every Body: Why a statement coat works for every woman
-
Now Playing: Channel your inner witch this Halloween with this DIY 'potion'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Ellie Kemper says she would shop online while filming 'The Office'
-
Now Playing: 'Deals and Steals' on problem-solving products on 'GMA Day'
-
Now Playing: You have to see the amazing pizza brothers spinning into Times Square
-
Now Playing: Zombie or Vampire: Is this the hardest college application question ever?
-
Now Playing: Mother and son go viral over #HimToo post
-
Now Playing: Odell Beckham Jr. spotted his 'twin' and his reaction was priceless
-
Now Playing: Tracee Ellis Ross hints at what to expect at this year's American Music Awards