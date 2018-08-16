-
Now Playing: Clinton Campaigns With the First Lady: 'Is There Anyone More Inspiring Than Michelle Obama?'
-
Now Playing: Celebrating students who are pursuing college education
-
Now Playing: Husband arrested in connection to missing wife, daughters
-
Now Playing: Man airlifted to hospital after Cape Cod shark attack
-
Now Playing: Manafort case goes to jury after dramatic closing arguments
-
Now Playing: Major flight delay after busy airport goes dark
-
Now Playing: Trump revokes security clearance of former CIA director
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama's inspiring message to 1st-generation college students
-
Now Playing: Amid immigration debate, 1st-gen college students are revolutionizing campuses
-
Now Playing: Tips for paying off student debt
-
Now Playing: Boy rides to 1st day of kindergarten on a fire truck, just as his dad wanted
-
Now Playing: Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee perform 'You've Got a Friend'
-
Now Playing: Catching up with 'American Idol' winner Maddie Poppe
-
Now Playing: Emma Stone gets personal in interview with Jennifer Lawrence
-
Now Playing: Maddie Poppe performs 'Going Going Gone' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Regina King on keeping her Emmy streak alive
-
Now Playing: LAPD searches for man seen spanking a hippo at the zoo
-
Now Playing: DIY back-to-school hacks for students of all ages
-
Now Playing: How to negotiate more vacation days at work
-
Now Playing: Couple devoted to hurricane relief efforts says 'I do' in donated wedding