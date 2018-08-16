Transcript for Michelle Obama's inspiring message to 1st-generation college students

Good Morning America. Hey congratulations. To all the young people across this country who are heading to college this fall. Particularly those of you who are the first in your families. To pursue your higher education. I am so proud of you because as a first generation college graduate myself. I know it is an easy to get to this point. Back when I first arrived at college I hit play any moments of anxiety and doubt. I struggled to find my community. Choose classes. I didn't even know what right size sheets to put on habit. But before long I started to hit my stride. I discovered subjects I was passionate about. I made friends and loved. And I went on to have the career that I dreamed. In public service. And as you prepared to start your own college journey I want to give you a few pieces of its first. Don't ever doubt that you deserve to be there. The admissions committee saw something special in you. And they were confident that you could succeed that's why they accept it you. So don't waste any time warring about what do you belong instead put that energy in the working hard. And learning learn as much as you can. Second. Don't be afraid to try new things. These years are precious opportunity discover who you are and what you love doing so be Brady. Take some risks make some mistakes and then learn from. Third. What ever you do don't try to do this alone. Find a community to support you fine professors to ministries. And don't ever be afraid to seek out dean's counselors tutors are aides and asked for help when he needed. That's their job that's why they're there they are there to help the final. Never forget that there are so many people who believe in you. People who are cheering you on every step of the way. I want you to know that the rock and I are proud of all of you. And we can't wait to see everything you go on to achieve. So congratulations again. Keep reaching higher and good luck.

