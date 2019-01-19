Midwest slammed with winter snow and ice

More
The temperature has dropped to the teens as snow covers the streets and wind gusts hit more than 30 mph.
3:38 | 01/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Midwest slammed with winter snow and ice

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60489196,"title":"Midwest slammed with winter snow and ice","duration":"3:38","description":"The temperature has dropped to the teens as snow covers the streets and wind gusts hit more than 30 mph.","url":"/GMA/News/video/midwest-slammed-winter-snow-ice-60489196","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.