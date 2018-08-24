Transcript for Mom fights back after a neighbor calls cops over child walking dog alone

We'rek now with that the fighting back against mom shaming afterng investigated by child services all because a neig called the police she leterghter walk the dog by heelf. We're going to spe with Corey widen and her 8-year-old daughter Dorothy inmoment. First a closer look at eir story.ng a parenting debate ra a the police were called on thisother and daught I saw theice just there like the police carnd heard the like sirens Ng. I said, did I doomething wrong. She said how old is she. She's 8. Reporteorhy was out by herself walk her dog marshmalin hercago neighborhood earlier thionth when someone called the . That call leading to a visit from police and an investigation from the department children and family sees. They found it unfnded but it too a lot to get to that point. Reporter: An advocate for the free-range parenting movement says Independence is imp for children. When you give independence F them to becomelient. Reportearlier Utah's governor signedill given parents the freedom to allow theichildren to do more activities independently. Witht being penalized child neglecte walking to school, pla outside and staying homealone. New yond Texas a considerinmilarslation. In a Stant to ABC news noepartment of C and family services id what the people of Illinois us to do, weinveated. Found no wrongdoing on the part ofs mother and we closed thee las . So mom, Corey and daughter Dorothy and their little dog marshmallow are joining usli I have to ask you what itial reaction was when that doorbell rang and you saw pe on T other side of the door. Shock, an fear,y first resp was I thought they were there forraising or something. When I found O what the call was about, I just couldn't believe . Sure you fel equally appalled it was neighbhat called police. What do you S to people who say 8 years O is too young to walk a dog on a neighborhood street. Ould say every 8-year-old is different every neighborhood is different. Every nt is different. So you can'te an overall about where youlive. Your neighborhood and why you feltwasafe for Dorothy to walk marshmallow. We live autiful neighborhood. We'rey Fortun we live on the north shore of Chicago, wilmillinois, it's safe,clean, beautiful. We're veryluy. We stretch and sacrifice T B there butt's why because it's safe. Doroy, why D you like walkin marshmallow. 'Cause like walking him and I like when he walks on this side an O the sidewalk and I like that he's very fluffy stuff that. He is sup cute and I'm sure this is- I khis is chore.I have a choreor my children to walk T dog. This something Y think is rtant for D andou believe you get to make that decisis a mother. . Yeah, I also hchool my kid so Dorothy, this was something to STA giving her more Independence because I didn't feel she had enough so wanted toak Happ The department did what T to do in terms of the investigating you and your Framily. What does that do T your children to see and feel what happens whnnvestigator comes to you're and it's a pretty invasiveprocess. Very invasive it' traumatizing for the kids alway and there's no way to shield em from it I do think that changed to be made because the callhould have never gotten as far as was, the initial call was for a unattended 5-year-old and once ey knew I didn't even have a 5-year-old ihould have stopped there. I don't think it should have made it past the hotline THA a little girl walking herog needs to be investigated. What do you hope people take away from the story. Don't judge a boo by its cover. You T know every situation. You don't know eve child and that when you do things like this, you overwhelm an alrea overwhd system with an calls like this and kids and family who need help don't itthen. Corey, Dorothy, marshmallow, thank you,e S a good Dori this My pleasure.

