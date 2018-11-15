Transcript for Monica Lewinsky says no sexual activity happened in the Oval Office

We have more now of that exclusive interview with Monica Lewinsky from the A&E documentary "The Clinton affair." We'll fake with Blair foster but first new footage from the documentary. In this new footage Monica Lewinsky goes into great detail about her secret affair with president Clinton and she says she was prepared to do just about anything to keep it that way, secret. It's the bombshell story of sex, deception and betrayal that nearly destroyed a presidency. There were always narratives of secrecy in this relationship. Reporter: And this morning in newly released clips exclusive to ABC news, Monica Lewinsky describes in detail her affair with president Bill Clinton when she was a 22-year-old intern. No monkey business happened inside the oval office proper. We would talk. Maybe flirt here and there but no sexual activity happened in the oval office. He has a private personal office that's off to the side and that consists of a back study, a dining room, a little pantry and a bathroom. That's where every intimate encounter took place. As things went on we got to know each other better, and the encounters blossomed into a relationship. At that point he was in touch or I saw him almost weekly. Reporter: Lewinsky detailing how she and the president tried to keep the affair a secret. There were always ways we talked about it. How do we be careful. Of course, you're going to deny this. We were both cautious. But not cautious enough. Reporter: She says she received late night phone calls and gifts from the president. And says that it was Clinton who told her she's being dragged into an unrelated lawsuit against him involving another woman's claims of sexual harassment and that the president warned her she could face questions about their relationship. I was petrified. I was frantic about my family and this becoming public. Thankfully bill helped me walk myself back from that. He said I could probably sign an affidavit to get out of it and he didn't even know if 100% I would be subpoenaed. He did not say, now, listen, you're going to have to lie here, but on the flip side he also didn't say, listen, honey, this is going to be really awful. We're going to have to tell the truth. Reporter: Fearing she would be exposed she gave a false statement signing an affidavit denying the affair. I did feel uncomfortable about it, but I felt it was the right thing to do ironically, right. So the right thing to do to break the law con confiding in her co-worker Linda Tripp, she was unaware that Linda was secretly recording their conversations. There's so much at stake. I know it all. Is worse on you, believe me, I do know that. Do you want the honest truth. Do you want me to tell the honest truth? Yes. I have fear about one thing. I'm on the precipice of this legal nightmare and there is one person who if she just agrees to do what she said she always would do, which was protect my secret, it would maybe all be okay. Now when the FBI did eventually talk to Monica Lewinsky she asked to speak to her mom. She says the agent told her, you're 24 and don't need to call your mommy and that she needed to make a decision about what to do for herself, George. Okay, Amy, thanks very much. We're here with the director, Blair foster. Thanks for coming in this morning. You know, Monica is so reflective in the bites we've shown so far. Why do you think she chose to speak out now? It's the 20th anniversary of the impeachment this year and I think she knew a lot of people were going to be talking about it and we're also in the middle of a national discussion about issues around sexual harassment, issues around workplace relationships and she's been, I think, reflecting on this now for 20 years. Based on that it's pretty hard to imagine this story ending the same way today. It's very hard to imagine that. I think one of the questions we've been asking ourselves too, what if president Clinton had told the truth right from the start. How would things have played out? I think it would have been very different. Very, very -- I think one of the things -- dick Morris said he feared had he told the truth he would have been pushed out of office immediately. How is the story you heard from Monica different from the one you expected to hear? I thought of Monica, I'll be honks, in a very kind of one-dimensional way and I thought about everyone I interviewed I think in this simplistic way and going back and speaking to her and everyone, judge Starr, Paula Jones, I got a much more complex picture of who they are. I think we see through the lens of politics and I wanted to see them through the lens of being human. Her views have evolved. For years she said this was consensual, now she calls it an abuse of power. I think she still maintains that it's consensual but she was young. One of the interesting things to me is there are a lot of people who said she was young, she was just a kid and others say she was an adult. I think a lot of people can relate to being 22 and maybe making some very unwise choices when it comes to romance. Right, but everything we've seen in the workplace now tells us something like that just can never happen -- should never happen. It's true. I mean, the workplace has changed dramatically I think in the 20 years and the culture has changed so dramatically and the way Monica was treated and the way we reacted. A lot thought it was private and we didn't need to know about it. As long as the president was doing his job, that was fine. Do you think of her as a victim? I think that she suffered disproportionately for what she did. She's very remorseful. There are no heroes in this story and she's very clear what she did was wrong but when you go back and look at how she was treated by the media I think it's a disproportionate response to what she did. Blair foster, thanks for coming in. The six-part series of Clinton affair starts on Sunday.

