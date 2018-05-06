Transcript for Murder spree may have sprung from divorce: Police

New details about that murder spree in Arizona. E suspect appary committing suicide as police were clo in on him now being blamed for six murders. Ourhief national correspondent Matt Gutman has the very latest. Rter: For 100 hours Dwight Lamon Jones and killed six before the cornered him at this tel. They telling USO pull back. Whatever happened in is il going on. Minutes R police say he killed himsel but this morning, the stigationeals his ald murders were far from random. We felt strongly about mrnes. He had a dce situaon back in 2009 and '10 and during all of Thate he was rel to all of the victims in some way. Repr: Accordingo investigators he targeted mental heal and legal professional who W involved in thatru divorce from his ex Dr. Connie jones.court records show the judge arly a decade agordered psychiatric evti for the parties conductedy Dr. Steven pi he was T firstan Jones allegedly killed. Investigators say on YouTube stage he posted a ss of videos before the murdering beelining his ex-wif and Pitt as they pore over every detail os We' taking our time and make sure we D miss anything and giv these victims andir families the justice they deserve. Laura an,wo paralegals work at the law firm that represe Jones' ex-wife and his fourth was marsh Levine. He just happened to share an office with another psychiatrist who worked on the divorce. You do wonder is T a disgruntlelient of M that was looking for me doubt it but it could be. Reporter: No I'm told before Dwight Jones was fly cornered by tactical teams and killed himself in thatotel he actually fired at hpu pa trying toestroy evidence. Isves twoey questions here, final two victims were miles away from he an elderly couple. How were they related to the crim and proy more imanehere other ople on thatill list? Had other targets. Guys. Wow, what an unfortuna path of destruction. L right, Matt Gutman, thanks so much. Sad all the way ar.

