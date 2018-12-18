Transcript for Ex-NASA engineer uses glitter to thwart package thieves

wait, the more you'll pay. Time is money, certainly. Thanks so much, erielle. Well speakg of that, a rmer nasa engineer has come up wi way get revenge on allegeporch we talk about them so chnd his strategy is going Paula is here with more. I love this idea S is so go it might be my favorite story. He worke six month develop this device. When the T it, they pungent S and the kicker, I recordedde nearly 26% of Americans will fall victim T these D porch pirates according tone Udy. But this morning, oneme nasa engineer has decedugh is enough. Mark roper posted this how to video on YouTube demonstting enu booby trap he' si stop porch piracy oncend for L. If you've eveeen in a situation like this youee violated then I took this to the lice and en with theideo evidence they said it's just not worth their T to loo into. So then you fee powerless. 5 million times sh a fend of roper's leaving a package oner rch. A cameraied deep the item.whuld-be pirate loads the handise io H car, 'S in for V unexpecte rprise. A glitter explosi fwed by a smell that has the pirate throwing ttolenooty right out the window. So the device ha a tracking device on , halls this his nag mum opus, his greatest . The Thies look closely at the return address it says Kevin Mccallister from "Home Alo at work. This is amazing. T its finest. Every house should equipp withhe during the days. Back rob. Cleanup bill on that car. Detail

