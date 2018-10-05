Former NBC correspondent speaks out against Tom Brokaw

More
Linda Vester sat down with ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos to discuss the sexual harassment allegations against longtime NBC anchor Tom Brokaw.
5:34 | 05/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former NBC correspondent speaks out against Tom Brokaw

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55063865,"title":"Former NBC correspondent speaks out against Tom Brokaw","duration":"5:34","description":"Linda Vester sat down with ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos to discuss the sexual harassment allegations against longtime NBC anchor Tom Brokaw.","url":"/GMA/News/video/nbc-correspondent-speaks-tom-brokaw-55063865","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.