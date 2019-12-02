Transcript for Negotiators reach agreement 'in principle' to avoid another shutdown

We move to that breaking news from Washington where Republicans and Democrats have reached a tentative agreement on border security to avoid another government shutdown on Friday. The big question now, will the president sign it? ABC's Mary Bruce is on capitol hill with the latest. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, George. Well, bipartisan negotiators here tell us this morning they're optimistic they do have a deal that could prevent another shutdown. But whether it will depends largely on the president. Reacting overnight, trump said that they're setting the stage but insisted that, quote, the wall is being built, but, George, this new deal does not give the president the funding that he's been demanding. Instead, it would provide just $1.37 billion for fencing and other physical barriers. That would allow for 55 miles of new structure. But that's a fraction ofs F the 200 miles that the president has been insisting on. Now, in exchange, Democrats decided to drop their insistence there's a limit on detention beds, agreeing to funding for 40,000 beds which is a 17% decrease from the current level. We don't know yet if the president is going to sign it. He was speaking while the deal was beingmade. Already, though, some opposition from conservatives there, could be more pressure for the president to declare that national emergency. Reporter: We've already been hearing from some members on the far right who say it is a failure and urging the president to declare that national emergency which, George, the president still is not ruling out. As for timing here we expect to see the language of this new deal sometime likely by tomorrow which sets up a possible vote to prevent a shutdown before Friday. Just in time, Mary Bruce, thanks very much.

