Transcript for Neighborly dispute pays off for young lawn-mowing entrepreneur

up in "Pop news" but first we have an interesting story for you. A young entrepreneur may be grateful this morning that police were called on him. Turns out thanks to that call business is booming. Adrienne is here with this 12-year-old's story. Adrienne, good morning. Yeah, it's pretty cool. This was a neighborhood dispute. Police talked with two neighbors who have a history of gripes and this 12-year-old was just caught in the middle of but that complaint ended up being really good for his business. Meet 12-year-old Reggie field. He started a business this summer, even hiring other kids, family and friends to work for Mr. Reggie's lawn cutting service. Just give me a call. I will be there on time. Reporter: While many in the neighborhood praised the young entrepreneur, others felt differently. He and his crew were cutting Lucille holt-colden's lawn when police were apparently called because a neighbor complained the kids were cutting their grass too. I'm so glad you out here doing something positive. You should not be getting the police called on you because you out here cutting grass. They say I was cutting their grass but I didn't know. Reporter: Officers arrived to speak to Colden and her neighbors. I don't want you have out in the middle of each other's face. Reporter: After Colden shared a video of what happened word spread quickly about the hard working kids. People are, you know, in-boxing me like how can I get in touch with these children? Where are they at? I have property that I want th to cut the grass. Reporter: Reggie's business is now booming. Support from the community and one local business even donated lawn care equipment to the kids and taught them how to use it. Yay. They got it. Reporter: What started out as a dispute turning into neighbors helping neighbors. Very sweet story. Very sweet ending rather. An online fund-raising account started by Lucille Colden raised more than $5,000 and, again, police never talked to the 12-year-old. They talked to the neighbors. Got out of there but they didn't want anybody to be discouraged including Reggie. Real happy ending. Doesn't sound like Reggie is. Great character in that kid. Doesn't sound like a lot can discourage Reggie. I want to see the neighbor who complained hire the kid.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.