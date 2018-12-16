Transcript for The NFL is having a difficult time finding performers for this year's Super Bowl

Plan your liday getaway atkalaharirts.com ?????? E back to "Gma" on this morning. Staff shakup. Reporter: Maroon five unofficially named halftime peng.ety magazine reporting the hold up on theial anuncement is delayed because the ba and the NFL are having a hard time rounding out the show. Variety calling it music's least wa gig. We hed blige has said no. We heard cardi H goneac and forth between yes or N we heathey're talk to enllnd usher. Rponse to the S hand of Colin Kaepernick situation. They're tnking Hoare my ns going to respond. Reporter: The super bowl halftimew ly one of the top Billings considered honor for performers watched by 100 million people. Theact it's bn going on Foree months suggest they're having problems. Reporter: The list a who S in music Bruno mars,etween say, lady gaga and Katy Perry taking ce se.a few star ime anger. ?????? Reporter: Sales for lady gaga mped 1,0after her performance in 2017. THR some celebrities have taken a public stand against the game. Amy Schumer refusio do a super bowl commercial in support of C K T's a situion where the cons might outweigh thos. We reached out to the NFL and man five focomment. We haven't heard B there's not a whole lot of ti deer. Theam is played in February. They've got to get it figure out soon. For many artists it would be a dream opportunity. If ts were a different time -- but there's so much goi on right now Andre put in a difficult position.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.