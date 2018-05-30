Transcript for North Carolina hit by flooding, mandatory evacuations

Stay tuned. To that flooding emergency. Forcingtory evacuations in North Carolina overnight. And into the sea a lightning strike turningdead C's Steve osmi is there in vie with more.good morning to eve. Orter: Goomorning, Michael. Itcontinuing to rain here in nalle but what's interesting what'st of T subtropical storm is the lea O our problems this ING. There now separ weather systems across the country bringing flooding and tornado it was a ftening night F families northoma city. Whatked like a tornado came barrtoward this building. Oh, right there. Right the reporter: As the sirens rang out people ran for their lives. T's right there. Reporter: At one P T roofalls in. Police say no one was seriously hurt. Theoof blew off the Eastman building. Reporter: When the winds died down, tlace in pieces. Theoof left hanging off the side of the bung. High winds and hard-hitting hail swac the heartland overnight and on the east coast aifferent weather system enti I causi flash flooding and forcing T evacuation of families in rural North Carolina who live near a da vehicle csion landslide, vehicles trapped. Reporter: Easfeville a mulide shut down all but one lane O I-40 stranding drivers. And ingeorgia's high falls St park two teens whoolice say ignorednings we stuck on rocks the waterfall and had to be rescued when it was too dangerous for them Toake it back to dry nd. Police who often make rescues there are cderingcharges. We're gettinged of pulling folks offer T rive this is not ro science. Keep yourself out of the R. When ilooks like this you're going to die. Not to mention W Kee sending firers out but these guys have families too. Reporter: Today the severe her stretcsm the rockies to the southern plains. There were mor than 200ts of severe weather acroshis same area yesterday. Geor Rough night, okay, ts very much Steve.

