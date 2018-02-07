Transcript for Notorious gangster escapes French jail by hijacked helicopter

We will me on to a braze prison break. A notorious French gangster breaks out. ABC's Eva pilgrim is in par where a massive manhunt is under way. Good morning, Eva. Rorter: Thias a well coordinated jailbreak. Officials think drones were used months ago to scout the area and then a gutsy move. Commandos landed a hopter between that yellow red building. That is a tiny space to put a chopper. This morning, almost 3 police are now searching for this fnch gangster on the run. This morning, a daring jail break from this prison that seems straight out of a movie. Notorious gangster redoine aid serving a 25-year stence for murder breaking out by licopter. Three accomplice with masks dressed in all black hijacked this helicopter using guns to force thelight instructor T fly into the Ison's courtyard. Two the men then break into the visitors room where aid was meeting with his brother and whisk him away his fellow prisoners cheeng, spectacular escape as it disappears off into the distance. Dumbruck authorities calling the escape spectacul themselves scratching their ads at the high level of planning involved. The getaway chopper later found burned near a suburb ofaris launching a mve manhunt. Urn around. Put your hands behd you. Behind you. Get down. Stay down. Get down. Reporter: He told the fren magazine "The po" aid would take his criminal inspiration fro movies and actors such as rert de Niro's 1995 movie "Heat watching scenes hundreds of times in order to rcreate them in real life. This isn id's first prison break. In 2013 escaping after spending than half an hour behin bars blowing upoors wit dynamite using four guards as human shields. The area where they landed is the only part of the prison not covered by netting? Why?because it I't used except onically when prisoners are being released. George. Wow, what an incredible story there. Couldn't make that one up. Boy, it sounds like a movie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.