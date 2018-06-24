Transcript for Officers injured in shooting after confronting suspect

Now to the tense standoff overnight in San Diego two officers shot responding to a man barricaded inside an apartment complex. ABC's aerial Ressa joins us with more area good morning guys just EV some perspective this happened less than two miles from San Diego State University. Police and firefighters responding to a disturbance at that apartment complex. Met by gunfire. We all. Got at all. Overnight gunfire erupting at a San Diego apartment complex two officers hit in the hail of bullets now in the hospital. I. Firefighters and police initially responding to calls of violence and smoke. So they were worried about an active fire inside studio apartment where the call was. And Suzuki in the northern that was done. One firefighter taking cover inside an apartment and shots ring out. Later rescued by the swat team. Only Internet can. The entire complex evacuated as police exchanged fire with the alleged gunman. A lot has to go larger group audience. It's important bit that it could have a good but I don't. That suspect pronounced dead at the scene. And police are investigating what led up to the shooting the chief says officers have responded to that apartment multiple times in the past but at this point it's unclear what those calls may have been four have been dangerous situation that very tense stereo thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.