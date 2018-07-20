Officials confirm shark attacked boy at Long Island beach

The bites that a 13-year-old boy sustained in the waters around the barrier island off Long Island's South Shore resulted from a shark attack, New York officials confirm.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officials confirm shark attacked boy at Long Island beach
Shark attack confirmed on Long Island investigators had a tooth fragment recovered after a thirteen year old was bitten off the coast. All Long Island who is a consistent. With shark tooth and the tooth fragment was found in the boys won't however officials say based on the size and condition a fragment they can't say. What type of shark it came from two children were attacked and separate incidents on Fire Island Wednesday by the way that tooth. Now back with the boys since he won and to keep it.

