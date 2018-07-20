Transcript for Officials confirm shark attacked boy at Long Island beach

Shark attack confirmed on Long Island investigators had a tooth fragment recovered after a thirteen year old was bitten off the coast. All Long Island who is a consistent. With shark tooth and the tooth fragment was found in the boys won't however officials say based on the size and condition a fragment they can't say. What type of shark it came from two children were attacked and separate incidents on Fire Island Wednesday by the way that tooth. Now back with the boys since he won and to keep it.

