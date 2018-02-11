Transcript for Oprah Winfrey knocks on doors in Georgia for Stacey Abrams

In this intense fight to the finish, that surge of star power that we're seeing hitting the trail. Big names campaigning including Oprah who even knocked on some doors in Georgia. Our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce has more there on capitol hill for us. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning. You can only imagine what voters were thinking when they opened their door to find Oprah standing there not exactly your regular campaign volunteer, but with just four days left, the campaigns are going all out bringing in those superstars and political heavy hitters. A surprise visitor for voters in Georgia. Oprah knocking on doors to get out the vote. Oh, my god. Hi, Oprah. Reporter: In what could be a history-making race for Georgia. You get a vote and you get a vote. Reporter: Oprah is helping to help Stacey Abrams become the nation's first female African-American governor. For anybody here who has an ancestor who didn't have the right to vote and you are choosing not to vote wherever you are in this state, in this country, you are dishonoring your family. Reporter: While across the aisle Republican candidate Brian Kemp is about to get a boost from the president campaigning for him this weekend. I'm Brian Kemp. I strongly support president trump, our troops and ironclad borders. Reporter: President trump's immigration push is now part of a flood of ads targeting vulnerable Democrats in battle ground states like North Dakota. Look at the map. They're everywhere. Liberals fight trump giving criminal illegals a free pass. Reporter: But in deep red states where Democrats are locked in tough races, some candidates like West Virginia senator Joe Manchin are supporting some of the president's harder line. I don't think illegals should be able to come here and set up shop. I really don't. I think we should do everything we can to secure the borders. Reporter: Now both parties will continue to pull out all the stops today. The president and vice president are on the trail in Indiana and former president Obama will be stumping down in Florida. Robin. Be sure to join us for full coverage election night. George will anchor it joined by our entire political team at 8:00 P.M. Eastern on Tuesday right here on ABC.

