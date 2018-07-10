Transcript for Outbreak of rare disease leaves 6 children with polio-like symptoms

Doctors and parents on alert in Minnesota because of a mysterious cluster of a rare disorder among children. Parents paying attention to this one. The disorder causes polio like symptoms and paralysis. Erielle reshef joins us with the concerns. Good morning. This outbreak is letting hospitals now how to be on the look out for this alert. Reporter: This morning a sudden spike in a mysterious I -- illness in Minnesota causing concern. He started complaining of back Nick stiffness. Reporter: 7-year-old Quinton hill diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis or afm. We didn't think much of it at first. A couple hours not being able to move his arm we got concerned. Reporter: The Minnesota department of health sees zero to one cases and now reporting six children diagnosed. It starts with a cold and before you know it you have weakness and paralysis of your arms and legs. Reporter: Afm presents like polio or west nile. Symptoms weakness, loss of muscle tone, facial droop, difficulty swallowing, slurred speech and in severe cases paralysis. We don't know what causes this. We suspect it could be caused from a virus. Reporter: 362 cases of afm recorded in the U.S. Over the last four years. In 2016 Seattle reported a similar rash of cases in kids younger than 14. That outbreak claiming one life. Experts say the cause of the uptick is unclear. While there is currently no cure for afm, Quinton's dad is hopeful his son can beat the odds. A small percentage of kids get function back. We're hoping for the best. We know that Quinton is super resilient. Of course we're thinking of Quinton this morning. Doctors say children, seniors and those with weak immune similars are most at risk for afm. They say it's extremely rare. While there is no cure, experts say there are ways to stop the progression. Good to hear. Quinton is super cute. I like the mohawk. I liked his hair. You have to be attuned to the signs. Parents have to be paying attention. Thanks so much. Let's get a check of the

