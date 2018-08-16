Transcript for Parents speak out for 1st time since son's football practice death

We're going to go to our exclusive right now with the parents of Jordan McNair. He's the university of Maryland football player who died after suffering an apparent heat stroke during practice. We'll hear from them in a moment, but first, ABC's Zachary kiesch is here with the latest. Good morning, Zachary. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. It's still hard to make sense of it all. Perhaps it's just a glance at the cutthroat competitive world of college sports. Many say the coaches are paid millions to win at all costs and kids chasing their dreams and for some a potential payday caught in the balance. As the university of Maryland football team gears up for their season to begin in a matter of weeks, one thing is for certain, 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair won't be taking the field. We have an individual hyperventilating after exercising and unable to control their death. Reporter: McNair, a full ride scholarship athlete recruited to attend the university's flagship university died in may after collapsing during conditioning drills. He was running sprints when he had to be helped off the field. According to family, his body temperature was 106 degrees when he arrived at the hospital where he died 15 days later. This week the university president saying, the university accepts moral responsibility, and putting head coach, D.J. Durkin on leave and also announcing an independent investigation into the football program. A recent ESPN report citing current and former players says the program flourished on a, quote, toxic culture based on fear and intimidation. But Wednesday an upbeat interim coach, Matt Canada, defended the team's culture. Our culture right now is great. Our culture right now is awesome. Our kids are excited to play. At times are we grieving for Jordan, we are, but our culture right now is really, really good. Reporter: Jordan's family has created a profit foundation, one that hinges on advocacy in hopes of preventing heat-related illnesses like the one that took their son's life. I'm joined by Jordan's parents, along with their lawyer, hassan Murphy. Thank you guys so much for joining me this morning, what I know is a tough time for you. And so how are you guys holding up? Day by day. Day by day, which is as best as you can expect. As best as I can hold up, as we both can hold up. Martin, you sent your child to college, he's training and he's 19 years old. He's a healthy kid. When you heard that this happened, right away did you think that the training staff, the coach, were responsible, had showed a little bit more precaution in how they treated Jordan? Michael, to be honest, when we initially got the call, it was more of a call about a seizure. And here was a kid that was healthy for 19 years. This is the first time he was in the hospital since he was born, never missed a practice, worked hard every day at all games, never missed a game, never missed a practice. So initially it was kind of hard to understand or wrap our minds around the severity of a heat stroke which we initially didn't know what it was. We've heard reports about an alleged toxic culture there at the school. Tonya, I'd like to ask you, do you think, is that true and if so do you think that played a role in Jordan's death? If it's true, yes. Jordan was the type of person that if you -- he would give his all, he would give his best because someonesked him to do something. He would always give his all, and so for him to -- he wouldn't have stopped. He wouldn't have stopped because if that's the culture then he didn't want to be called names and things that they say that -- you know, that they've been called. Michael, there's no doubt that there was a toxic culture there and the toxic culture is what led to them to push Jordan beyond what his body could tolerate. It pushed them to look at him as being exhausted and out of shape, to curse at him as he was literally failing. That's toxic. You know, I'm grown up and that's -- you know, how I ended up here in a lot of ways is through something like that. It is a sign where you don't want to show weakness and you want to push yourself. You don't want to look like the one who can't keep up with everyone there. So I don't think it's any fault of Jordan's that he did the best that he could and what should be expected and I think he wanted to make you proud. And the strength and conditioning coach has resigned, Rick court, he resigned. The head coach, D.J. Durkin, is on administrative leave. Do you guys think he should resign as well? Yes, absolutely. He shouldn't be able to work with anybody else's kid. You don't send your kid away to college -- Michael, Y send your kid away to college to be developed into young people and that's physically, emotionally, spiritually and just teach these people, teach our young kids, our young peopl that we worked so hard to get there to, hey, I'm giving my child to you, keep him safe, and they did anything but that. So of course he should be fired. The university has started some safety measures saying that they will make sure this never happens to another kid again and to another family, but you guys have not stopped as well. You've started a foundation, so what is your goal with your foundation is this. The Jordan McNair foundation was established to promote education awareness and prevention of heat-related illnesses, stop the bullying, you know, a child to learn their body, student athletes to learn their body. I ask everybody, especially all parents, please go to the Jordan McNair foundation.org, contact us because this particular injury isn't something that just happened to Jordan. This happens all the time. I want to thank you all for joining me, Tonya, martin, hassan. Jordan is an extraordinary young man. Thank you guys so much.

