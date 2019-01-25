Transcript for Parents of track star killed by her ex speak out

We move to our exclusive. Powerful interview with the parents of Lauren Mccluskey. Her family fighting for justice. Good morning, the parents of Lauren Mccluskey describe her as bright and sensitive and her life cut short after breaking up with a man with a disturbing past. The threat she and her parents tried warning authorities about numerous times before it was too late and now her parents are opening up in an exclusive interview. Was Lauren's death preventable? Yes. Absolutely. This morning the grieving parts of Lauren Mccluskey are opening up for the first time since their daughter was killed on the university of Utah campus by a man she dated for just one month. She was so excited about having a career, about, you know, having a family in the future and we won't get to see any of that or experience any of that. Reporter: In Octobers 21-year-old track star broke up with this man, Melvin Rowland after discovering he was a registered sex offender on parole or lied about his age and identity. After the breakup he began harassing her. Mccluskey feeling threatened first contacted university of Utah campus bliss on October 12th. How can I help you? Hi, this is Lauren. I called a few days ago about a situation and I wanted to kind of give an update. Reporter: The college senior calling authorities on campus and at the Salt Lake City police department over the course of ten days. I'm worried because I've been working with the campus police at the U. And last Saturday I reported and I haven't gotten an update. One thing she did tell me is that she said, it feels like I'm bothering them because she was calling so much and then I remember telling her, it's their job to listen to you. You know, if you're complaining about -- But they weren't listening. They weren't. They weren't. They weren't taking her seriously. Reporter: On the evening of October 22nd tragedy struck can you tell me and walk me through it. I was on the phone with her as she was coming home from class and then all of a sudden she yells, no, no, no and then the line was still open. And then Matt called 911. She was ab sucked while we were talking to her on the telephone so we heard her being assaulted. Reporter: At that moment police say Rowland grabbed Mccluskey, pulled her into a car and shot her. Rowland later took his own life. So this is Lauren's room. Reporter: At their home in Washington state Lauren's track medals still hang on the wall. The university of Utah failed their daughter. They should have investigated. They would have very quickly found his parole status and one call and we wouldn't be sitting here today. Reporter: Shortly after her death the university of Utah's president releasing an independent review of the case and announcing actions to improve campus safety. The report does not offer any reason to believe that this tragedy could have been prevented. The university president said that there was nothing that could have been done to prevent Lauren's death. I just had a sick stomach for days after that. Reporter: In a statement to ABC news, the university says they grieve Lauren's loss and that their report, quote, identified areas of deficiency in the university's systems and processes and made 30 recommendations for ways to improve them. 9 university is acting immediately to correct the deficiencies. If that's if there was no way, then why are all of these reforms being implemented, thee changes? It would be pointless. Reporter: When asked about this directly the university again acknowledges serious mistakes were found and is now working to correct them. This as the mccluskeys start a new foundation in Lauren's honor hoping to improve campus safety and celebrate their daughter's life. Are you angry? Mostly sad. You know, the sads in is so complete I don't have room for anger. But we do want change. Reporter: The university of Utah says they are increasing training for officers and hiring a victim advocate who will work closely together with detectives. You can read about their full implement takes on our website. The mccluskeys' new foundation supports charitable work in areas important to Lauren, athletics and animal welfare. You can learn more about it on laurenmccluskey.com. At one point she called the detective 22 times. She did everything right. She called for help. She just didn't get what she needed. Amazing they're finding the strength in their sadness to try to get the changes. That's their only way forward. Their son, Lauren's brother and making sure that campuses are safe and Lauren's passions are funded. Just leaves you speechless. It sure does. Thank you. All of you can see much more of her interview tonight on "Nightline." Now to that personal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.