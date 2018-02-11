Transcript for Passengers detail panic on cruise ship that tilted to one side

To a frightening trip at sea. A cruise ship tilting on its side for a full minute sending dishes, glasses, bottles sliding. As you can imagine many on board fearful of what was happening and gio Benitez has that story. Reporter: Good morning. Yeah, some passengers who are still on that cruise right now told us they thought this was it, that the ship was about to sink. It eventually balanced out but passengers are now showing us that terrifying moment. This morning, dramatic images from the middle of the sea, a carnival cruise ship four hours into its trip tilting leaving a mess all across the ship. The dining room in chaos. Broken dishes on the floor. Even the bottles from the store and passengers were thinking the worst like David crews still on the cruise. The ship is still leaning and very scary and they're screaming. Reporter: Passengers say it happened hours after leaving the Florida port. Carnival cruise lines saying a technical issue caused the ship to list on Sunday. That means it leaned to one side. Some passengers reportedly got off at the next dock in the Dominican Republic to fly back home. There were guests that were able to leave and according to one of carnival's policies if something happens and you feel unsafe they will fly you home. Reporter: Another passenger writing, get me off this ship. Water ran out of the pool, glasses shattered in my room and drinks spilled in my suitcase. Guests tell us they received a note saying a malfunction of the ship's fin stabilizer caused the issue. It's used to smooth the ride. Carnival saying in a statement, there was never any issue with the safe operation of the ship and our officers quickly intervened to correct the situation. We are very sorry for the disruption this caused. And, again, carnival telling us the issue lasted for one minute and that everything is now working as it should. They say it's safe. That's what they're saying. Amazing they stayed on. I know. I would have been off.

