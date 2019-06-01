Transcript for More patients allege Dr. Windell Boutte botched surgeries

We begin this half hour with the so-called dancing doctor coming under new fire this morning. Ten new lawsuits were filed against Dr. Windell Boutte, the cosmetic surgeon now suspended after those viral videos of her dancing in the operating room. ABC's Zachary kiesch has more. ??? She's a brick house ??? Reporter: Serious new trouble for the so-called dancing doctor. ??? She had them apple-bottom jeans, boots with the fur ??? Reporter: That's Dr. Windell Boutte, the Georgia dermatologist seen in these operating room recordings that were once posted online. ?????? Reporter: This morning, the doctor facing ten new lawsuits just this week. That's in addition to a series of earlier suits filed against her. Celestine Davis, a former patient telling ABC news she still says Dr. Boutte performed on her eight months ago. To this day, I'm still bleeding. My incisions are not healed. Eight months after my surgery and I'm still going through this, and it's horrible. Reporter: Davis alleges in her suit that she has suffered permanent scarring and disfigurement and will continue to suffer from physical and emotional pain from Dr. Boutte's negligence. For this to go wrong by someone that I trusted and then she made me feel like everything was going to be fine. Reporter: Dr. Boutte speaking exclusively to ABC news' Steve osunsami last June saying many of the patients suing her then were having health issues because they didn't follow her post-operative instructions. I make you well aware of what you may end up looking like by showing you a gallery and having you sign that you have seen the gallery. Reporter: In a separate malpractice lawsuit, a patient said she woke up in extreme pain and the surgical team dancing around her, suffering extreme permanent injuries. The doctor told ABC news the viral recordings of her dancing were consented to by the patients. People are not looking at the facts, and what I'm trying to get them to do is understand the facts. Consented, planned, staged, 30 to 60 seconds, and everyone was safe. Reporter: Last summer, Boutte agreed to give up her medical license for 2 1/2 years after a series of lawsuits were filed against her claiming she botched patients' surgeries. The Georgia board decided several instances of questionable treatment during various procedures from 2014 to 2018. She voluntarily accepted the consent order for suspension. She is hopeful the suspension will be lifted and he is able to practice medicine at some point in the near future. It's unclear just how many of Dr. Boutte's patients were recorded. We reached out to the doctor to ask about these new lawsuits, but we have not heard back. Some of the lawsuits also name other staff members working alongside Dr. Boutte's practice, but none of them are commenting. Thank you so much. We appreciate it.

