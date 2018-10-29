Transcript for Pipe bomb suspect seen in new surveillance videos

And we're going to get the latest on that man sending pipe bombs to trump critics. Cesar sayoc is said to make his first court appearance today. We have Victor Oquendo with how the police tracked him down. Reporter: We are just outside the federal courthouse where Cesar sayoc will make his first appearance in just a matter of hours. This morning, we have that exclusive video showing us what he was doing just before he was arrested. This is the man prosecutors say is behind those explosive device that is terrorized a nation. What we saw here today was an effort to terrorize. Reporter: 56-year-old Cesar sayoc seen in these videos obtained exclusively by ABC news, at a strip club the morning of his arrest, casually chatting with co-workers, writing through stacks of papers. Sayoc was arrested by the FBI at an autozone. We took him into custody. Reporter: Democratic philanthropist George Soros received the first ied in suburban New York. Over the course of a week, 13 other packages were sent to prominent Democrats, including president Obama and secretary Clinton, culminating with sayoc's arrest on Friday. It's almost like he knew he was going to get caught soon and he had that look of, okay. It's over. Reporter: All this painting a stark contrast to the images of sayoc seen here in these surveillance videos taken just before the manhunt began, laughing and greeting guests at the ultra gentlemen's club. Law enforcement officials now believe sayoc's van, covered in political posters and stickers, may have been the makeshift workshop where he constructed the devices. In the end, it was a sole fingerprint on the package mailed to Maxine waters that narrowed down the suspect. Once we got the print, I knew we would get the right person. Reporter: He was in the system because of a prior arrest, including when he pled guilty to threatening to blow up a utility company in 2002. The one-time road manager for male exotic dancers, filling message boards with dislike for the Clintons, Obamas and Democrats, and also posting videos of him at make American great again ralrallies. But his attorney said he was apolitical, never even voting until the 2016 election. Saying his family dynamic may be to blame after cutting communication with his mother and sister three years ago. Sayoc has been charged with five federal crimes, including threats against former presidents. He faces 48 years in prison, George. And Victor now his sister speaking out? Reporter: That's right, George. In an interview with "The new York Times," his sister said, thank god he hasn't hurt anyone. His family is now pleading with him to accept legal and mental help, George. Victor Oquendo, thanks very much.

