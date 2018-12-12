Now Playing: Search intensifies for missing Colorado mom

Now Playing: Colorado mom missing since Thanksgiving

Now Playing: Nuns accused of embezzling from school to pay for gambling

Now Playing: Police release surveillance video of missing Colorado mom

Now Playing: Rescue teams work urgently to save 3 trapped in mine

Now Playing: New storm moving east with snow, strong wind and rain

Now Playing: Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to be sentenced

Now Playing: Police officers catch boy jumping from burning building

Now Playing: Officer tackles 2 teen girls to ground over video recording

Now Playing: 11-year-old bullied for having last name 'Trump'

Now Playing: Holiday Gadgets

Now Playing: Proud Boys founder on whether he feels responsible for its controversial behavior

Now Playing: Verdict in Charlottesville

Now Playing: Boy chased down street by turkey

Now Playing: The search grows for missing Colorado mom

Now Playing: Made in America: Susansnaps

Now Playing: Jimmy Dean sausage-link products recalled

Now Playing: Accused Russian agent pleads guilty

Now Playing: IN high school football player confesses to killing pregnant cheerleader