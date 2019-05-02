Transcript for Police ask for help after revealing new details about missing mom of 4

We are back with a case of a Kentucky mother of four who went missing last month. They say she was taken to a home 40 miles from where she was last seen. ABC's linsey Davis is here with the story. Good morning. Reporter: Police are now saying she went to that home with three men who she did not know prior to meeting them at the bar and say they haven't been able to confirm if she ever left that residence. This morning police are searching for a missing mother of four. She was last seen on this video leaving a bar in Richmond, Kentucky, with three men on January 4th at 2:34 A.M. But now police say they believe she wound up at a house with them 40 miles away from the bar. Spurlock who given birth to twins weeks earlier was on the phone when she left the bar with the men. The gentlemen with her, the last time she was seen on the surveillance cameras could know where she is or know more than they're letting on. Reporter: Her mother says she said she'd be home by morning but hasn't been heard from since. Police say her phone which is not located was turned off around 8:30 that morning. She could have been taken against her will because all the signs so far point to that. Reporter: Police say they questioned the men she was with but released them. No suspects have been named. Friends and family have been combing nearby areas hoping to find any sign of her. We walked through trees and brush near the embankments of water. I mean, we've looked anywhere we could possibly think she might be. This person was someone's daughter, someone's mother. Someone's sister. If you know anything, we beg you come forward. Reporter: Spurlock has two sons ages 4 and 2 and just gave birth to twins in December. Her mother says she does not believe that she left the house where she was last seen on her own and also adds that the 2-year-old sons saw her on the news and said mommy. She has no explanation for that son as far as her whereabouts. Why bud light super bowl's ad has some hopping mad.

