Pope's credibility attacked amid sex abuse scandal

Several top Catholic church officials in the U.S. are calling for an investigation after Archbishop Carlo Vigano accused Pope Francis of knowing about a "serial predator" Cardinal in the U.S.
2:00 | 08/28/18

Transcript for Pope's credibility attacked amid sex abuse scandal

