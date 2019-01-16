Transcript for Potential fallout after Theresa May's crushing defeat on Brexit

We go overseas and the future of Britain and its prime minister, Theresa may, in question after a crushing defeat. Parliament voted overwhelmingly against her plan to exit the European union. What is happening next, no one knows. James Longman is there and the prime minister could lose her job over this. Reporter: That's right. Britain's prime minister, Theresa may, suffered the biggest defeat in a generation last night. Her position as leader of the U.S.' biggest ally has never looked more uncertain and neither has the path to this country leaving the European union. If the deal isn't done in 72 days we could crash out which economists warn could have dire consequences. The uk hit by 8%. House prices down by 30% and the pound losing more value against the dollar. These scare stories and the division here is huge. Lawmakers rejected her deal by a massive margin and today the main opposition party is forcing a vote to have her removed. She'll probably survive the crisis but the only thing we know is that we're heading into the unknown. Okay, James Longman, thanks

