Former president George H.W. Bush hospitalized

Bush was hospitalized after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue while at his vacation home in Maine.
1:03 | 05/28/18

Transcript for Former president George H.W. Bush hospitalized
Well, the latest on for prident George H.W. Bush in E hospital this morning after experiencingatigue and low blood prsure. ABC's gio Benitez is in Maine where he is being treat good morning, gio. Repr: Hey, Amy, good morning. He is awake andlert here at E hospital. That's good news I want to take a look at these from itter. Just a D before he ce to the hospital he posted these photos from anrican legion monthly pancake Brest in Maine and last weekend attended a rformance of "Hamilton." Somethinis wife always wanted to do and appeared to be looking well and president trump was taken to a Houston hospital just last month. That was aay after former first dy barbarabush's funeral and conacted an fection that spread his blood and were worried a that but released two weeks later and his familyaid then he W doing well. Amy, he's expected to be here for just a few days just for observation Good news, thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

