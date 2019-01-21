Transcript for Prince Philip spotted driving days after car crash

Back now with the police warning for prince Philip. The 97-year-old husband of the queep was seen driving not wearing a seat belt just days after the crash that left two women injured. We're hearing from one of them. She's not happy. Reporter: That's right. Whatever public sympathy there may have been for the prince after this sept is fast does appearing this morning. He's back on the road. One of those injure women is talking this morning. She's not happy. This morning, new photos of prips Philip back behind the wheel, driving just two days after getting in a terrifying crash that left him trapped inside his flipped SUV and two women injured. The 97-year-old, photographed on Saturday in a brand-new LAPD rover outside the royal family's sandringham estate apparently not wearing hi seat belt. Local authors saying they're aware of the photograph and have given suitable words to the prince. He could have shown more wisdom. He's not wearing a seat belt. He's going to get criticized big-time for that. Reporter: This after police confirm an investigation is still under way. The duke, who was not injured, has a valid driver's license and passed a vision test over the weekend. Two adults were hurt in the crash. 46-year-old Emma lashing out. It just is highly insensitive. And inconsiderate toward me and everybody involved. Reporter: As for reports that the duke steered off the road due to glare from the sun? I don't remember it being sunny that day. I would never want to put myself in a position where I would say, um, that the duke is not being hons. But, I don't recall that that day was sunny. Reporter: Now, miz fairweather says she's had message from one of the queen's close aides. She wants to hear from prince Philip himself.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.