Transcript for Prominent cardiologist murdered while riding bike to work

the mets/yankees game so G to have you with us, Jess. With police trying to fit killed prent cardiogince served as a doctor to former president George H.W. . Abs gonzalezobz has the latest on the inveation from our Los Angeles burei, good morning. Rter: Paula good morning. Re ts happened Maki this a really unusual case. And for now investigators still trece togeth his was a random shooting or if the doctor was targeted. This morning, police hunng R the gun who killeth prominent Houston cardiologist in broad daylight. Dr. Mark hausknecht seen here wi of his past patients, former president George H.W. Bush. Thloian gunned down just before 9:00 A.M. Friday morning while riding bikeo work. The suspect was on a bicycle as well. Drove past, rode past the doctor, Ed and fir two ots. The ctor immediately went down. Reporter: Privatembulance had to be dving past. I sn body flaggg us down, and I said, you know, something is wrong, and then I upe further and seen a gtleman sprawled out on the floor with blood all over him. Reporr: First Ress en ring hausknecht to the emergency room at the very medical complex he spent four des treatin patients. Doctors there pronouncing him N after. Collgues remembering him as compassionatth a phenona bedside manner and the elder president bush whom he treated for an irregular beat nearly two Dec ag, I will always be grateful for his exceptional,passionateare. Ticketed, you know, I don't know. I just know it's horrible. Eporter: Police still unsure of the motive hoping survencd witnescould lead them to the kill. Som sng that uld break this case wide open. Investitors are hopeful there is a better ch of that this happed in broad daylight in a busy area. For now they only have a vague description of the gunman. Jessica. Thank you, Marci.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.