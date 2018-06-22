-
Now Playing: Family of unarmed teen shot dead is 'stunned'
-
Now Playing: Protesters after cop shoots unarmed black teen: 'He didn't deserve to die like that'
-
Now Playing: Demi Lovato says she relapsed in new song
-
Now Playing: Transgender track stars speak out as critics allege unfair advantage
-
Now Playing: 'Dancing doctor' accused of filming videos during surgeries says patients consented
-
Now Playing: Johnny Depp calls spending accusations 'insulting'
-
Now Playing: 'Roseanne' spinoff 'The Conners' to premiere this fall without Roseanne Barr
-
Now Playing: Driver lucky to be alive after out-of-control car goes airborne
-
Now Playing: Urgent hunt for dangerous bear in Alaska
-
Now Playing: Online shopping could soon become more expensive after Supreme Court ruling
-
Now Playing: Protests in Pittsburgh over teen shot by police who was a ride-share passenger
-
Now Playing: Confusion over reunification for separated families at the border
-
Now Playing: First lady's trip to visit immigrant children overshadowed by tone-deaf jacket choice
-
Now Playing: Severe summer storms cause flooding in the Midwest, South
-
Now Playing: Here are some of the other countries where same-sex marriage is officially legal
-
Now Playing: Say goodbye to overripe avocados thanks to new natural tech from food startup
-
Now Playing: Rockets fans slam Ayesha Curry's new restaurant
-
Now Playing: Arrests made for selfies near Hawaii volcano
-
Now Playing: How to rock summer's hottest looks
-
Now Playing: Imagine Dragons' frontman sheds light on plight of LGBTQ youth raised Mormon