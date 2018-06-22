Transcript for Protests in Pittsburgh over teen shot by police who was a ride-share passenger

Now to Pittsburgh and new protests overnight after that deadly police shooting of antwon rose, unarmed 17-year-old running from a car and Kenneth Moton is in east Pittsburgh with the latest. We're learning that car was part of a ride sharing service. Reporter: That's right, Michael. Ajitny service. It's like a taxi but county police won't say if rose was a customer or knew the driver. Protesters marched for miles and demanded justice. Protesters in the streets tripling this area in and around east Pittsburgh. This interstate shut down snarling traffic determined to bring attention to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old antwon rose. Afc a clear assassination. Explain to me how you're in fear of a person running. Reporter: Investigators say an officer, Michael Ross opened fire during a traffic stop as antwon and a second passenger ran away on foot. Cell phone video capturing the incident. Antwon was shot three times. Things happen in realtime but there's no excuse for an officer to shoot someone in the back in the setting that we see in the video that everyone in America has seen. Reporter: The car he was in was under suspicion. Possibly connected to a nearby shooting. But ABC news learned the driver who was questioned and released was a driver for hire. Police say two guns were found inside the car. They've released little to to details about the driver or passenger who got away. I'm Ted of it, something has got to be done. Reporter: His mother released a poem she said he wrote two years ago read aloud during a large Pittsburgh. I see mothers bury their soons, I want my mom to never feel that pain. Reporter: Officer rossfeld spoke to WTAE confirming he was sworn in the night of the shooting. On the job three weeks and law enforcement for several years and wouldn't talk about the shooting but said he's trying to deal with what happened. We turn to a supreme court ruling.

