Transcript for Race to rescue any survivors trapped in Italy bridge collapse

Now overseas to the race to rescue survivors who may still be trapped after that bridge collapsed in Italy killing dozens of people. Crews there this morning searching for the missing as concerns grow that more of the bridge could fall. ABC's Julia Macfarlane is on the scene for us with the latest. Good morning, Julia. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Yes, that rescue operation continuing overnight but they were not able to find any more survivors or recover new victims. The government pledging $5.5 million to help this community get back on its feet as quickly as possible. This morning, a state of emergency declared as Italian rescue teams search for victims who still may be trapped under this massive pile of debris. Officials saying there are huge pockets where concrete slabs fell that could have air space for survivors. Now new fears that more of the 3,900-foot bridge may collapse. 600 residents in the area evacuated as a precaution. Residents telling me when the bridge collapsed it felt like an earthquake. You can just see the amount of damage that that bridge collapse has caused, and you can hear the heavy machinery, the rescue operation working around the clock into the night still trying to find anyone who may be trapped. There is outrage across Italy that this horrific accident happened, but neither the government more the private company is taking responsibility. That investigation into what caused this accident is under way, but three days later there's still no indication into what was actually responsible for this major structural failure. Robin. People want answers. Julia, thank you very much.

