Transcript for Rafting company's offices raided after deadly Costa Rica accident

We move on to the story of a bachelor party rafting accident that killed four Florida men and their tour guide in Costa Rica. Moments before the rapids capsized their rafts raising questions whether they should have been out there at all. Victor Oquendo has the story. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, George. One survivor told us the ride down the river was delayed because of bad weather. We know that the area had seen heavy rain for days and officials say that no other company was out on the water that day. So investigators want to know why the decision was made to head out. This new video was taken just before the trip of a lifetime took a tragic turn. 14 American tourists celebrating a bachelor party. All geared up for a Whitewater rafting adventure down the Naranjo river, rapids rougher than Normal after heavy rain. Moments later the group from Miami boarded three rafts and within minutes all of them capsized. One survivor telling ABC news, all of us struggled to stay above water swallows lots of it on the way down our as bodies ricocheted against the rockets in the water while struggling to survive. Four of them plus one guide was swept away. Authorities searched for hours by air and by boat. Eventually recovering all five bodies just before nightfall. The bachelor Luis survived but his brother Sergio Lorenzo did not neither did Ernesto Sierra, jorg sew and Andres Denis. The caption, what was supposed to be a celebration for the best day of our life turned into a nightmare. My heart aches for the four beautiful souls that were taken from us. National investigators raiding the expedition offices. The company that ran the rafting trip and they say they had the proper license to operate but following days of rain the river was swollen and there was a flooding advisory. For that reason no other companies were on the water the day of the deadly accident. And according to Costa Rica's tourism institute the final decision to head out was up to the guide leading the excursion. We've reached out to the company but have not heard back.

