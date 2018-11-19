Record-breaking Thanksgiving travel in over a decade

Experts expect this to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel season in 13 years with 54 million Americans on the go.
1:06 | 11/19/18

{"id":59288520,"title":"Record-breaking Thanksgiving travel in over a decade","duration":"1:06","description":"Experts expect this to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel season in 13 years with 54 million Americans on the go. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/record-breaking-thanksgiving-travel-decade-59288520","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
