Transcript for Republicans push for vote on Trump's proposal to end shutdown

The latest on the government shutdown. It's day 32. More hardships spreading around the country and on capitol hill the stalemate continues with senate Republicans pushing for a vote on president trump's proposal, Democrats insisting the government re-open first. Our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce tracking it all from the capitol hill. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: We are likely to see some action here today but it is not likely to bring lawmakers any closer to resolves this shutdown. Republicans are pushing for the vote on the president's so-called compromise, the plan that would provide temporary protections for dreamers in exchange for the $5.7 billion that the president has been demanding for his wall but Democrats say it is dead on arrival. They will not vote for it. They are adamant they won't negotiate until Republicans agree to re-open the government and there are no signs they'll cave on that. George, the senate democratic leader chuck Schumer saying it's hard to negotiate when a gun is being held to your head. We are coming up against two deadlines. You've got the next paychecks supposed to go out on Friday and that state of the union supposed to be next Tuesday. Reporter: The president still has not given a clear answer to the house speaker's proposal that they postpone the state of the union next Tuesday if the government is still shut down. If the president says no and refuses to delay, it's unclear if the speaker would just flat out disinvite him. She does have the power to do that but so far said she'll cross that bridge when she comes to it. It is hard to see how if the government is still shut down Pelosi would allow the president to have that traditional speech on the house floor in a real game of chicken. Michael. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are looking at a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.