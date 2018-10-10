Transcript for Residents evacuate as Hurricane Michael strengthens

We go to rob Marciano. He's in Panama City beach and, rob, we just heard David say 13-foot storm surges. We're seeing a lot of boarded up windows there in Panama City. Looks like moment residents are taking the evacuation orders seriously. Yeah, George, I got to tell you for as fast as this storm came to be and for as rapidly as it intensified the evacuation and preparation has been pretty orderly. Only had a couple of days to do this. October storms fire up quickly and this is moving quickly. There are stories of gas shortages. Folks having trouble filling up their tank and folks that don't have the needs or mobility to evacuate and there are folks who have stayed behind to kind of ride out this storm but I'm not sure they anticipated a category 4 or stronger storm like we're going to see right now. You mentioned the storm surge. We're at low tide. This surge is -- this has been building and pounding this beach all night long and high tide will coincide with landfall. So the surge is certainly going to be an issue. Folks that stayed behind are not in areas as high as we are or as fortified as we are so it is going to be a scary day as it comes ashore. Pit will be historicand as ginger mentioned in some spots catastrophic. If you're in the wrong spot at the wrong time it will be life-threatening. George.

