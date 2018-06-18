Transcript for Rider who survived 34-foot fall from roller coaster speaks out

and I appred this message. Back now with that ABC news exclusive this morning one of the women thrown from that rolr coaster in daytona Beach plummeting more than 30 feet and surviving is now telling her story this morning as she recovers at home. ABC's Victor Oquendo sat down with her and joins us from Lexington, Kentucky. Victor, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, David. Everyone who was riding that roller coaster when it derailed lives right here in Kentucky. They were co-workers who were on a business trip. That woman we sat down with is a 34-yr-old mother ofwo bruised from head T toe but she rvived that 34-foot fall and tells she's lucky to be alive. This was the frantic scene along the daytona Beach boardwalk Thursday night. The sandblaster roller coaster derailing. Two passengers in the first car thrown from the ride plummeting 34 feet to the ground. I remember hring lot of screeching, a lot of metallic sounds that weren't right. I remember bng airborne, feeling asf I was lling. Then the next thing I remember was coming to on the ground looking up. Reporter: Amandaostic was in town with a grouprom work. It was the last night oheir trip and they decided to ride the rolcoaster together. They says things seemed off from the start. It didn't feel as stable as other rides tt we had been on. It seemed to be going a lot faer than I felt comfole with. As weent Aro the turn, it fe as if it wasn't completely attached to those tracks. Reporter: That's one of the last things she says she remembers. I was told that I bnced from support beam to support beam like a pinball but I don't know that. I don't remember any fat. When you cameo and you oked up describe that sce. L never forget in my life. Ere were people still on the de. They were screamin one was dangling. The other was pinned. Everyone W screaming and crying and was terrifying. Reporter: Bostic was rushed to theospital where she says she was diagnosed with a concussion. Days later her arms badly bruise and her left leg is so sely swollen she can't even put a shoe on her fo. She chipped teeth as well. The 34-year-old mother two now using a walker to get around. Her aorney wants answers. They made a Miske that caused people to fall 34 feet, thataused other people to fear for their lives. They need answer for it. Reporter: Amanda says she's looking at a long road to recovery. Her attorneys are now in the investigation age of a developing lawsuit. We have reached out to the amement park but have not heard back. Victor Oquendo, thanks so much. We're glad she's okay. We were looking around this morning thinking what's 34 feet Also she was saying she was like a pinball. Thankoodness she is alive and on the mend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.