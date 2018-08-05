Ronan Farrow reacts to NY AG resignation

Farrow, who broke the story on Eric Schneiderman in The New Yorker, and ABC News' chief legal analyst Dan Abrams weigh in on Schneiderman's fast resignation and what's next.
4:52 | 05/08/18

